10 years ago

December 25, 2011 -- This Christmas, Kelsey Johnson, a Bemidji State University alumna, said being together with her family will be the best gift of all. Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the day Johnson helped save her stepfather’s life. She will receive a Red Cross “Lifesaving Award of Merit,” signed by President Barack Obama on Jan. 5.

25 years ago

December 25, 1996 -- In a bid to stock new books on the shelves of the Bemidji Public Library, officials are hoping people will donate cash to the Lila Bruun Collection, named in honor of the librarian who retired this fall after 43 years of service. Bruun requested that money raised would be used to add children's easy reading, local and state history books.

50 years ago

December 25, 1971 -- Bemidji’s John Boyer completed his career as a quarterback for the University of North Dakota, earning his third letter. Boyer completed 38 of 86 passes this season for 538 yards and four touchdowns. He was awarded the game ball for his play in a 17-15 win over Montana State. Boyer is a business administration major.

100 years ago

December 25, 1921 -- The sentence of Eugene V. Debs, Socialist leader, was commuted by President Harding. Twenty-four other political prisoners were also pardoned. Debs was freed from a 10-year sentence at the Atlanta Federal Prison for war-time espionage. The president said Debs would be released on Christmas Day.