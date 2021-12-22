The nearly $10,000 grant will enable the BCHS to convert from outdated software to CollectiveAccess, an open-source, web-based collection management software recommended and supported by the Minnesota Alliance of Local History Museums, a release said.

“The new system will greatly assist BCHS in accomplishing one of our key objectives: to expand public knowledge of the History Center and our extensive collection through a cloud-based tool,” BCHS executive director Emily Thabes said in the release. “Plus, we extend our partnerships and best practices by joining the Minnesota History Alliance and their public site, MNCollections.org."

BCHS intends to use the grant funding to help cover the cost of migration from the current software, including training for staff and volunteers, and state-of-the-art new workstations for data input and management.

“CollectiveAccess will give our BCHS collections systems a terrific upgrade in user-friendliness and accessibility,” BCHS volunteer archivist Chelsea Oldham said in the release. “It will be a foundation for projects to expand and improve our collections development, acquisitions and archive management. This is something we’ve been working towards for a great while, and it’s exciting to see it becoming a reality.”