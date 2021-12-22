10 years ago

December 22, 2011 -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team is experiencing a turnaround six years in the making. The Beavers are 9-3 at the holiday break and are off to the best start since 1973-74. Leading the turnaround is Matt Bowen, who entered this season with a 42-93 record as head coach for the Beavers.

25 years ago

December 22, 1996 -- The "Tickle Me Elmo" craze that has swept the nation has hit the Bemidji area, but store managers at Target, Kmart and Pamida report that shoppers have remained patient, courteous and have graciously accepted rainchecks. Nationally the craze has brought out violence among adults vying for a scarce supply.

50 years ago

December 22, 1971 -- Bemidji School Superintendent Ray Witt handed in his letter of resignation at the School Board meeting. Witt has headed the district for eight years after he was chosen to succeed JW Smith. Prior to that, Witt was junior high and senior high principal in Bemidji. He will step down on June 30, 1972.

100 years ago

December 22, 1921 -- The Bemidji Civic and Commerce Association endorsed a new route for a state highway from Park Rapids to Bemidji that would shorten the current route by about 12 miles. The new highway would run north from Park Rapids to Bemidji via Lake George and would benefit both county seats from a commercial standpoint.