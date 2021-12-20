Teachers, students say farewell to Central Elementary, Bemidji’s oldest school

After an emotional last day of school, Central Elementary students and staff bid farewell to the 120-plus year Bemidji establishment.

Margie Anderson, Lumberjacks win special match in mother's honor

Margie Anderson and the Lumberjacks secure an important win on the team’s breast cancer awareness night, honoring Margie’s mother who passed away from breast cancer in April 2020.

Always thankful: 218 Relocate program helps bring plane crash survivor and his family to Bemidji area

After seeing the 218 Relocate commercial on TV and the incentives the program offers for telecommuters, Tony Carr and his family found their “perfect fit” and made the move to Bemidji.

Darkhouse spearfishing is ‘God’s television set’ for the winter outdoors enthusiast

Ready to take your ice fishing to the next level? Bemidji sportsman Hudson Cermak shares the thrills and welcoming challenge of darkhouse spearfishing.

Bringing back bison: Herd could mean food sovereignty is on the horizon for Red Lake Nation

Red Lake Nation is hopeful a herd of 11 bison north of Gonvick, Minnesota can grow to thousands – providing food, a source of education and much more to their community.

