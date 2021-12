BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji has released date changes for residential refuse customers for the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

City residential refuse customers will have regular refuse pick up on Thursday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 30. Customers who are normally picked up on Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31, will be picked up on Monday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

City Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31, for the Christmas and New Year's holiday.