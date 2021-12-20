MOORHEAD —The cause of death for four adults and three children found in a Moorhead home over the weekend has not been officially declared, but city police have released their names.

The deceased were identified as members of the Hernandez-Pinto family. They are Belin Hernandez, 37; Marleny Pinto, 34; Breylin Hernandez, 16; Mike Hernandez, 7; Marbely Hernandez, 5; Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 32; and Mariela Guzman Pinto, 19, according to Moorhead police.

Police said the seven relatives were living at the home at 4403 13th St. S. where their bodies were found.

"Preliminary autopsy results have positively identified the seven victims found deceased on Saturday evening. The preliminary autopsy has ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death; however, the blood samples from the victims have been transported to a lab for further investigatory examination, and we do not have any timeline on those results," police said in a statement Monday, Dec. 20.

Two television stations, and reported the family came from the Honduran town of San Francisco de Yojoa before arriving in Moorhead.

A GoFundMe page was created on Sunday, Dec. 19, to raiser money for the family's funeral costs. Within 16 hours of the fundraiser being created, $6,599 had been raised toward a goal of $50,000.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, Moorhead police responded to the home at 4403 13th Ave. S. after relatives checking on the family found their bodies. The home is just south of S.G. Reinertsen Elementary School.

All of the victims were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul, where autopsies are being done to determine the cause of death.

Authorities said Sunday the investigation so far indicates that there is no known threat to the public.

According to dispatch reports, the Moorhead Fire Department responded to a call for a carbon monoxide detector check at the home at 12:56 a.m. Sunday, several hours after the bodies were discovered. It's unclear who called for the check and whether the home had a working carbon monoxide detector.

The investigation is still active, and further information will be released at a later time, authorities said.