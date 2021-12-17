10 years ago

December 18, 2011 -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team snapped out of an offensive funk by blasting Monticello 8-1. Matt Serratore scored two goals and the Jacks got one each from Dillon Eichstadt, Mike Sauer, Easton Halbert, James Bofferding, John Forseth and Tyler Tatro. Bemidji had scored only five goals in its previous four games.

25 years ago

December 18, 1996 -- Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew R. Shough, son of Mark and Patricia Shough of Bemidji, recently received the Navy Good Conduct Medal, which recognizes honest and faithful service during a three-year period. He is currently assigned aboard a guided missile cruiser which returned from a deployment to the Persian Gulf.

50 years ago

December 18, 1971 -- Four generations were together at a recent family gathering at the Ray Hamilton home in Wilton. They included little Justin Hamilton, his father Jerry Hamilton of Cudahy, Wis.; his grandfather Eugene Hamilton of Wilton and his great grandfather Ray Hamilton.

100 years ago

December 18, 1921 -- A.E. Witting of Blackduck was elected president of the Beltrami County Farm Bureau at its annual meeting in Bemidji. Fifteen township directors were among the 40 attendees, who heard reports from county wool growers, seed potato growers, beekeepers and land clearing projects.