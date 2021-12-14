10 years ago

December 15, 2011 -- The Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board approved a plan for TrekNorth Junior and Senior High School to move to the former Naylor Appliances and Electronics location at 1430 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. TrekNorth houses 160 students in grades 7-12 and currently leases space in the Simonson Center.

25 years ago

December 15, 1996 -- A 40-member Facility Committee for the Bemidji School District has toured the high school and Lincoln Elementary and will make its first phase report to the school board this week. This may lead to the construction of two new schools. Repairs to the two schools would exceed $400,000 and would need voter approval to be made.

50 years ago

December 15, 1971 -- Rod Skoe scored 21 points and Al Davidson added 19 to lead the Kelliher Dragons to their first basketball victory of the season, a 69-50 decision over Baudette. Clearbrook also won its first game of the year, edging Blackduck 57-54. Meanwhile, the Bemidji wrestling team dropped the final two matches and fell to Aitkin 24-21.

100 years ago

December 15, 1921 -- The matter of winter recreation was presented to the directors of the Bemidji Civic and Commerce Association by E.D. Boyce, president of the recreation board of the Red Cross. There are plans to create several sledding hills and two toboggan slides at a cost of less than $25, with labor donated by local students.