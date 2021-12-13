"The Minnesota Department of Human Services is recognizing organizations that have partnered with the agency and done an exemplary job of providing access to food, health care and other assistance to Minnesotans in need," a release said. "This year, special consideration was given to COVID-19-related efforts."

This is the 10th year the department’s Circle of Excellence Awards are being given out, the release said. Red Lake Nation joins five other organizations in receiving awards.

“The challenges our communities are facing require us to rethink how we do our work to ensure people are able to meet their basic needs,” said DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “The organizations we’re honoring this year have partnered together and stepped up in really creative ways to ensure all Minnesotans have access to essential services.”

Circle of Excellence Awards winners were selected based on each organization's support of the DHS mission and contribution to current DHS goals and priority projects, the release said.

Red Lake Nation was recognized for "transforming their approach and service delivery system to be rooted in Anishinaabe language, culture, traditions, beliefs and values," the release said. "Ombimindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog, or Uplifting Our Relatives, focuses on inter-generational family wellness which includes physical, emotional, spiritual, mental and cultural wellness for each family member inclusive to each hill of life."