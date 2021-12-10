10 years ago

December 11, 2011 -- When Maddie Stomberg told her parents she wanted to join the Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena wrestling team, they weren’t surprised. Sure, it might raise an eyebrow when a girl tries out for the wrestling team, but it’s not unheard of. What might really surprise people, however, is the fact that Maddie, 14, is blind.

25 years ago

December 11, 1996 -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team defeated Crookston 60-40 for their first win of the season behind 17 points from sophomore Jeremy McDonald. Keith Salscheider added 12 points and Gunner Geller had 10 for the Jacks, who face Grand Rapids and star Dusty Rychart in their next game.

50 years ago

December 11, 1971 -- Bemidji's unbeaten boys hockey team heads to Moorhead for a Region 8 clash with the winless Spuds. The Lumberjacks are 3-0 and ranked sixth in the state after defeating Thief River Falls 4-3 this week. The all-senior line of Pat Russell, Ed Demery and Dave Howe was on the ice for all four goals.

100 years ago

December 11, 1921 -- Crowds filled the new store of the Bemidji Hardware company on its opening day. While members of the company expected to have many visitors, they did not anticipate the crowds that visited all day long. At the end of the day, the saxophone section of the Juvenile Band furnished a surprise concert.