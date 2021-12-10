BEMIDJI -- When you’re a decade deep in serving as the city's chief of police and have worked in law enforcement for over 20 years, it can be difficult to remember why you started. Not for Mike Mastin, though.

“The policing profession has always interested me, mainly because I've always liked to help people,” Mastin said.

The Detroit Lakes native says his interest in law enforcement was sparked at 6 years old, recounting when he dressed up as a police officer for Halloween.

“I don't have any family members in law enforcement. . . I think the typical perception is that it's kind of a family tradition,” he said. “I was interested mainly in just what I thought I knew about it.”

Mastin attended Vermilion Community College in Ely before eventually making his way to Bemidji to finish out his bachelor’s degree at Bemidji State. After graduating, he took his first law enforcement job at the Cass Lake Police Department, which was later disbanded in August 2008.

Just six months after he began in Cass Lake, Mastin was hired as a police officer at the Bemidji Police Department in 2000 and has been with the department ever since. For him, staying in Minnesota for his career was a no-brainer.

“I knew I wanted to work in northern Minnesota. I like being outdoors, I like snowshoeing and fishing,” Mastin said. “I teeter on the scale of working to live versus living to work, so thankfully I live in a place where both get the attention.”

After working as a patrolman for three years, he was promoted to a grant-funded position in auto theft investigation where he worked for four years before being promoted to sergeant.

Then, in late 2011, Mastin took on the role as interim police chief following the retirement of former chief Gerald Johnson. After just two months, he was offered the full-time gig.

In with the new

Mastin never thought he'd be a police chief at 36. But suddenly he found himself in that exact position, officially sworn in on Dec. 1, 2011.

“I never intended to be the chief of police,” Mastin admitted. “I had no aspirations to run a police department.”

Yet, it seemed the universe had different plans.

“I was very much intimidated,” he said. “I definitely felt the pressure of being the person responsible for the safety of the people of Bemidji and that's a big burden.”

He added that he also feels responsible for the performance of his employees, as he currently oversees 34 licensed officers.

“Their performance I view as a reflection of me,” Mastin said. “I want to provide the most professional law enforcement services that we can to the citizens and visitors of Bemidji. I take great pride in the work that our people do.”

Mastin said the opportunity to become a chief of police at a younger age was starting to become more common in the industry at the time of his promotion into the role, as many law enforcement leaders were nearing retirement age.

“In that 2010 to 2011 time frame it was (happening) in law enforcement, and not just in Bemidji, but law enforcement in general,” Mastin said. “Many of the people that were chiefs at the time started to get to that age of retirement.”

Mastin referred to the wave of police chief retirements as “the gray tsunami,” mentioning that the phenomenon made room for younger chiefs to bring new ideas to departments.

It’s not just police chiefs that are getting younger, Mastin mentioned. The average age of those in every level of law enforcement is decreasing. While Mastin said this cuts down on the level of experience that officers have, he also believes that younger officers can bring a fresh perspective to the department.

“Police departments are becoming very young, it’s good and bad. The old school is moving out, there’s a lot of new, younger, fresh ideas that are coming in,” he said. “I’ve told all my staff that I don’t have all the answers. All I do is steer the ship, they’re the power behind it. I’m always seeking input from them and ideas.”

When his time came to lead, Mastin chose to steer the department in a different direction than some of those who came before him.

“I felt as a patrolman, as a supervisor, as an investigator, that we needed more focused direction,” he explained. “We all knew we were supposed to go do good things and solve crimes and catch bad guys, but really what are we working for?”

Since his promotion to chief, Mastin said the department has updated its entire policy manual, started developing strategic plans and continuously worked on improving its day-to-day functions.

“We've taken major steps to improve not only how we do the job, but how we interact with people,” he said. “We really work on efficiencies and how we can do things better.”

Community involvement

A main focus since the beginning of his career, Mastin said, has been working on creating meaningful relationships with the people of Bemidji.

“It's something I think we lacked before I became chief, we really didn't do a lot of public relations or public engagement -- we just did our job,” Mastin said. “My personal belief is that people need to get to know us. There's that mystery surrounding police, the preconceived ideas of what or who police are and how they act.”

To Mastin, it’s important that city residents have opportunities to partake in casual conversations with law enforcement outside of a work environment.

“The place to meet a police officer is not at a call, because we're working. We're doing our job and we need to focus on that,” he said. “So we really try to promote those extra activities.”

While the department participates in larger community events like the annual Heroes and Helpers program, Boys and Girls Club's National Night Out and BSU Community Appreciation Day, Mastin has made it a priority to connect with the public on a more individual level, often encouraging officers to play basketball with children at the park or join in on smaller events.

“Let's get involved so people know that we're people too. We live here, we have kids, we have spouses who have careers, and we're real people,” Mastin said. “We're not just robots in a uniform.”

Since he started as chief, Mastin said the department’s involvement in the community has skyrocketed.

“We’ve significantly increased the number of public relations events that we've done. Prior to 2011, we used to do less than 25 public relations events a year,” he said. “This year alone, we've done over 1,000.”

Mastin takes pride in the sharp increase and said he plans on keeping the momentum going in future years.

“That's something we've really pushed, and I continue to push that because I believe strongly that our community needs to know our police, and our police need to know our community,” Mastin said. “We're all members of it.”

Through these events, he hopes to create a culture where residents of Bemidji can look at local law enforcement through a more positive lens.

“That perception I think is starting to change with the public and for those people who view two sides -- the police versus the public,” he said. “I think both sides are realizing we need each other and we need to work together.”

Collaboration is key

Mastin believes that one of the department’s strongest assets is the relationships they maintain with other agencies in the area.

“I truly believe we’re unique in this area of law enforcement because of our collaboration with all of our neighboring law enforcement agencies. We have a tremendous working relationship with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office,” Mastin said. “That relationship has existed since I came here and I’ve only continued to help build that.”

To him, these relationships strengthen police work in the community and contribute to the success of the department.

“I’ve really worked on building relationships with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, our conservation officers, our federal partners and our tribal police departments,” Mastin said. “I think there’s a lot more power in collaboration than there is in just trying to do it ourselves.”

When thinking about a situation where this collaboration helped the community, one quickly came to mind for Mastin -- the June 2016 Jacob Kinn case.

The situation involved a Bemidji man, Jacob Kinn, who kidnapped and raped a 5-year-old girl after killing the child’s babysitter Melissa Norby. Norby also planned a portion of the kidnapping.

“That took a lot of people (getting involved) immediately and it was a lot of agencies that just stepped up. It was because of that we were able to quite literally save that little girl,” Mastin said about the case. “It was one of the very few abduction cases where the child was found alive. I would say that probably was the proudest moment I’ve had in this career.”

The case, Mastin believes, wouldn’t have been solved without the help of other agencies and organizations.

“It paid off, it showed all the work that we had built up to that point, not just community connections but partners with other law enforcement agencies. There was a hell of a lot of work that paid off exactly how it should have,” Mastin said. “I really think that was a once-in-a-career type case.”

Planning ahead

For Mastin, running a police department is all about careful planning.

“I very much believe in risk management, I’m kind of a nerd that way," he said. "I’m really a planner and I always have been."

Risk management, Mastin said, is all about strategizing and preparing his staff for potential situations before they happen. Being one step ahead of a bad situation can ensure that officers aren't caught off guard when a scenario arises.

“I feel very strongly about educating our folks and planning so we’re prepared to handle those events or situations that come up, so we reduce the amount of injury and liability,” Mastin said. “We want good outcomes in everything we do.”

Within the past few years, these strategies have been vital for the department, specifically when protests of Enbridge's Line 3 replacement project were in full swing.

“Knowing for six years that Line 3 was going to be an issue in our area, we planned," Mastin said. “We had protective equipment and we had plans in place on how we would respond to situations that we anticipated were going to happen.”

Mastin said he feels his team responded appropriately as situations arose.

“I think we protected the rights of people, I think we ensured those who wanted to demonstrate were able to do so in a legal manner, I think those that pushed the limits and damaged property and committed crimes we also were able to address fairly,” Mastin said regarding the protests.

In protest scenarios, Mastin stressed that the main intention of the department is to keep people safe.

"It’s a common misconception that law enforcement is on a side," he said. "We’re not on a side, we’re there to make sure people are safe, we’re there to make sure people obey the law, and at the end of the day, nobody gets hurt. Just getting that message out is a challenge in and of itself.”

Looking to the future

One area Mastin said the department hopes to focus on in upcoming years is its response to mental health issues. He noted the value of creating partnerships with mental health organizations in the community to offer resources to the public that officers often can’t provide themselves.

“Mental health issues are far more common than anyone wants to admit or believe,” Mastin said. “We’ve worked with Sanford on a mental health crisis response team that we’ve utilized tremendously that has helped us respond more appropriately to mental health calls.”

Mastin said he also understands the importance of providing officers with training so they know how to best deal with mental health calls.

“There’s a fine balance and we’ve done a lot of training for us to start recognizing that, but also building those partnerships and recognizing who is more appropriate to handle a given situation,” he said.

Moving forward, Mastin sees a future where the department can continue to build relationships in the community and hopes that the newly founded city of Bemidji Police Advisory Board will help with that goal. The board, which will focus on public safety issues in Bemidji, will be made up of nine citizens, a city council member and Mastin himself.

“I’m hopeful that the committee can help us build bridges where we haven’t been able to. (Otherwise) there are still people we can’t connect with,” Mastin said. “I don’t want to sound too simple, but I think if we can all just sit down over a cup of coffee and talk, I think we’d realize we have a lot more in common than differences.”

Through all the ups and downs Mastin has experienced in his career so far, he said for him it all comes down to his desire to help people. He recalled a time before he became chief when he assisted a 911 caller with a squirrel that was crawling around in the walls of their house.

“Is that really a law enforcement function to go to somebody’s house and try to take a squirrel out of a wall? Not really, but like I’ve said from the beginning, I always want to help people,” Mastin said with a laugh. “Hey, I’ll give it a try. I’m a jack of all trades, master of none.”