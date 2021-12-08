NEW YORK — The Mitchell Republic has been selected as one of 70 newspapers to host a Report for America reporter in 2022. Report for America is a national service program that places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered topics and communities.

News for America has also opened applications for approximately 150 new reporting corps positions to help the national service program continue its growth, replace program graduates and further efforts to reverse the collapse of local journalism.

The Mitchell Republic will host a reporter who will focus on rural issues and the South Dakota Legislature. The South Dakota Legislature convenes in Pierre beginning the second week of January and affects the lives and livelihoods of all South Dakotans. The Report for America reporter will provide coverage of the legislature from Pierre, a relatively isolated state capital at the center of the state.

The reporter will also cover general state rural issues.

The newly selected newsrooms, along with those renewing their partnership, will expand Report for America’s corps size to 325, including nearly 270 newsrooms across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In order to win the right to host one or more reporters, each news organization must demonstrate that there is a civically important gap in coverage and that they have a strong plan to deploy new reporting resources in the public interest. Some news organizations focused on geographic gaps and others on coverage of particularly issues or communities.

The selections were made mostly on the basis of which newsrooms defined the most compelling gaps in coverage and plans to deploy corps members well.

Applications are being accepted until Jan. 31, however those who apply before Dec. 31 will receive early consideration. Last year, more than 1,800 applications were received. Those hired become employees of their respective newsrooms and will begin their employment June 1, 2022.

More information can be found at www.reportforamerica.org.