10 years ago

December 8, 2011 -- Representatives of the Pamida store in downtown Bemidji have contacted city officials about what formal steps are needed to close its doors and promote a liquidation sale. Pamida will close its doors by Feb. 28, 2012. Mike Parson, assistant store manager, said the store’s 20 employees took the news hard.

25 years ago

December 8, 1996 -- U.S. Navy veteran Russell Devries of Bemidji received the commemorative medal “The 50th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War” by the Russian government. It was presented as part of a Pearl Harbor Day event. Devries was recognized for contributing to Allied support of Russia during World War II.

50 years ago

December 8, 1971 -- Heidi Bjella of Bemidji placed second at the national finals of the annual Pass, Dribble and Shoot basketball competition hosted by the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. Heidi took second place in the 10-11 girls division. She was recognized with other finalists at halftime of a Bucks game against the Chicago Bulls.

100 years ago

December 8, 1921 -- A basketball game is scheduled tonight pitting Company K of Bemidji's National Guardsmen against the local unit of the Naval Militia. The Juvenile Band will parade through downtown and also play before and after the game at the Armory. F.P. Wirth of the State Teachers College will serve as referee.