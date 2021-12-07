BEMIDJI -- Children from the Pine Pals Intergenerational Learning Child Care and Preschool put some smiles on faces last week when they decorated trees for the holidays outside the adjacent GoldPine Home.

Ashley Egerdahl, director of Pine Pals, said the children were able to have conversations with GoldPine Home Assisted Living residents through speakers that were by the windows.

“It’s been quite a while since we’ve been over there to visit,” Egerdahl said, “so they really enjoyed getting to see them. They get excited every time they get to visit their grandfriends.”

Grandfriends is the term used to describe the relationship between the Pine Pals kids and the GoldPine residents.