BEMIDJI -- Children from the Pine Pals Intergenerational Learning Child Care and Preschool put some smiles on faces last week when they decorated trees for the holidays outside the adjacent GoldPine Home.
Ashley Egerdahl, director of Pine Pals, said the children were able to have conversations with GoldPine Home Assisted Living residents through speakers that were by the windows.
GoldPine resident Theresa Mutnansky looks through her window as Pine Pals students Ruby Kretzschmar, Jada Johnson and Colton, along with teacher Ty Smith share holiday greetings on Thursday, Dec. 2., 2021. (Contributed / Sarah Sundeen)
“It’s been quite a while since we’ve been over there to visit,” Egerdahl said, “so they really enjoyed getting to see them. They get excited every time they get to visit their grandfriends.”
Grandfriends is the term used to describe the relationship between the Pine Pals kids and the GoldPine residents.
Pine Pals students Ryker Azure and Charlotte Aakhus decorate a tree outside of GoldPine Home on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Contributed / Olive Smith)
Pine Pals students Evelyn Hobbes and Johanna White decorate a tree outside GoldPine Home on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Contributed / Olive Smith)
Pine Pals student Logan White reaches high to place an ornament on a tree outside GoldPine Home on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.(Contributed / Olive Smith)
Pine Pals student Colton Lundy decorates a holiday tree outside GoldPine Home on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Contributed / Olive Smith)
Pine Pals student Hayes Thompson talks with GoldPine Home resident Donna Curry on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Contributed / Olive Smith)