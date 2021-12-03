10 years ago

December 4, 2011 -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 3-1 at the National Hockey Center with the help of a strong penalty kill and a historic goal from senior defenseman Brad Hunt. BSU shut down five St. Cloud State power plays and Hunt’s 100th career goal in the first period turned out to be the game winner.

25 years ago

December 4, 1996 -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team opened its season with a 40-15 win over Little Falls. BHS won 10 of the 13 matches. Tommy Tibbetts, Justin Sherwood, Mark Gunderson and Billy Fischer put the Jacks ahead 20-0 to open the dual. Mitch Donat, Abe Hanson, Jeremy Olson and Rob Whelan added wins for the Jacks.

50 years ago

December 4, 1971 -- Miss Bemidji Connie Studer will be among the performers at the annual Charity Ball sponsored by the Mrs. Jaycees. The Two Chimes Two ensemble from the Sweet Adelines also will perform, and a "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" skit will include Gary Wagner, Marv Roxstrom and Rick Habstritt as dwarfs.

100 years ago

December 4, 1921 -- Fire destroyed the sawmill of the Kenfield-Lamoreaux company, starting at about 7 p.m. The alarm brought out the city fire equipment and the Minnesota & International Railway provided valuable assistance in fighting the fire, which was confined to the sawmill portion of the plant. The box factory was not damaged.