10 years ago

December 1, 2011 -- After spending the past two months as Bemidji’s interim police chief, Mike Mastin will be sworn into the job permanently during a ceremony today. Mastin has been serving as the interim chief since former chief Gerald Johnson retired at the end of September. Mastin, 36, will be sworn in as chief of police at City Hall.

25 years ago

December 1, 1996 -- A flip of a switch and 250,000 lights brought the Lake Bemidji waterfront and much of downtown to a frosty glow as the city's First City of Lights celebration kicked off for the first time. St. Paul Mayor Norm Coleman joined Bemidji Mayor Doug Peterson to flip the switch and get the celebration kicked off.

50 years ago

December 1, 1971 -- Bemidji got off to a fast start and blanked Cloquet 5-0 in high school boys hockey at the BSC Fieldhouse. Sophomore goalie Jeff Wizner got the shutout in his first varsity start, and the winners got two goals from Gary Sargent and one each from Ed Demery and Pat Russell in a span of three minutes of the first period.

100 years ago

December 1, 1921 -- Four men and a woman from the Bemidji area are on trial this week for selling moonshine liquor. The case against Pat Stapleton is awaiting judgment from Judge John F. Gibbons. The case of Otto Erlandson was tried this morning. Rhoda A. Judkins is on trial this afternoon, while F. Bertram and John Slow are expected to go before the court tomorrow.