BEMIDJI -- When friends and family celebrate the life of Dr. H.B. "Ding" Roholt next summer, they’ll undoubtedly share memories of his love of the arts and the outdoors.

That’s how two of his friends are remembering Roholt, who died on Oct. 27 at the age of 99.

“Over the years I have spent enough time with Ding Roholt to consider him to be one of the masters of life and feel at times to have been one of his many apprentices,” said Chris Keenan, who spoke of many fishing adventures they shared.

“He always looked ahead to the next adventure,” added Mike Tangen, a longtime fishing companion. “Even into his 90s, he was still asking, ‘Mike when are we going to fish?’ We had so much fun. He was good for me.”

Roholt practiced medicine in the area for many years, first in Fosston and later in Bemidji. He and his wife Ina, who died in 2018, raised six children. Ding and Ina were loyal patrons and supporters of the arts. They were honored as Friends of the Arts by the Watermark Art Center in 2014 and established an arts endowment fund through the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

Tangen treasures memories of the many fishing excursions with Roholt. But it wasn’t necessarily about the number of fish they landed.

“The conversations in the boat were so interesting,” Tangen said. “He loved to think and plan and surmise and he never let his brain slow down. So when you’re with him you stay alert so you could keep up with the conversation. Sometimes in my boat, I say ‘Are you going to talk or fish?’ But with Ding, it was a different kind of conversation, so I just appreciated what we discussed in the boat. He would have strong opinions, but he would always say, ‘What do you think?’ and would listen politely.”

Keenan said he was inspired by Roholt’s zest for life.

“Ding’s excitement at each day began at dawn and seemed never to cease,” Keenan said. “He viewed himself as a perpetual student with so much to learn, and eagerly dove into every project as if he was on stage and he was his own audience watching his growth. I always saw nothing but a positive attitude in him.”

Tangen shared a photo of his fishing buddy showing both men with a glass of wine after a successful day on the lake and said, “I never had a bad day with Ding.”

That’s because Roholt had a knack for fishing at the right time on the right day.

“He went with a lunar calendar,” Tangen said. “He cut it out of the newspaper and pasted it into a notebook. Then he would call me and he would say, ‘We should be on the water this day at 10:30 a.m.’ He would get the peaks of the day when the fishing was good and that’s when he wanted to go. It always proved to be good, but we never went on a day that wasn’t supposed to be good, so I never knew if it worked or not. But when you’re with Ding, you do it his way. And we always did well.”

A celebration of Dr. Hartvig Benhail "Ding" Roholt’s life will be held in July 2022. Memorials may be given to the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment through the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.