BEMIDJI -- The 25th anniversary of the First City of Lights came in with a literal bang on Friday.

Fireworks lit up Lake Bemidji on Nov. 26 following the annual Night We Light parade and ceremony, where the switch was flipped and a half-million lights illuminated Bemidji's downtown area.

The fun started with Santa's Workshop at the Tourist Information Center on Friday. It continued on Saturday, Nov. 27. Guests were able to get a photo with Santa, enjoy holiday treats, write a letter to Santa and place it in his giant mailbox and take home some Christmas crafts.

People lined the streets of downtown Bemidji as the Night We Light parade set off at 6 p.m. and made its way from the Beltrami County Administrative Building parking lot and turned east on Eighth Street before going south on Beltrami Avenue to Third Street, where it traveled west to end on Irvine Avenue.

The winning floats from the parade were Visit Bemidji with the best nonprofit award, Digital Jake for best business, Beltrami Electric received the best use of lights, Bemidji Youth League Baseball was named the best youth float and Paul Bunyan Broadcasting got the media award.

After the parade, everyone gathered in Paul Bunyan Park to listen to a few Christmas carols before the giant switch was flipped to illuminate downtown Bemidji. The ceremony was followed by fireworks over Lake Bemidji for the first time in more than 20 years.

Also beginning on Friday was the First City of Lights Tour of Homes. A map of homes with the most illuminated Christmas displays will be available at the Tourist Information Center.

Viewers can also use it through your map app on your phone. While traveling around, be sure to tune in to KZY 95.5 FM on your radio, as they provide a soundtrack for the tour every evening through Christmas.

The Christmas Window Display Contest is also ongoing through Dec. 10. Businesses throughout downtown will have their window displays illuminated for all to see. After taking in all the displays, the public can vote for the best one through Dec. 10 at the Tourist Information Center.