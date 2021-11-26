10 years ago

November 27, 2011 -- Despite a 17-10 loss to Rocori in the state championship game, Bemidji High School football players, coaches and fans will be able to look back on a glorious season that ended in the state final at the Metrodome. Bemidji outgained the Spartans 301-111, but turned the ball over four times and had a punt blocked.

25 years ago

November 27, 1996 -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team opened the season with a 10-3 win over International Falls at the John Glas Fieldhouse. The Jacks jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first period on two goals by Dan Jackson and one each by Neil Huewe, Jon Otterstad and Mike Enerson. Joe Motzko and Matt DiMarchi each added two goals down the stretch.

50 years ago



November 27, 1971 -- William J.E. Haaversen of St. Paul has returned to his hometown of Bemidji to be director of the physical plant at Bemidji State College. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Haaverson and graduated from BHS and BSC before going to the University of Minnesota.

100 years ago

November 27, 1921 -- Violators of the Bemidji city ordinance requiring retailers of soft drinks to be licensed were up before Judge John F. Gibbons and drew various penalties. Pat Stapleton, operator of the soft drink establishment in the Nicollet Hotel, pleaded guilty and was fined $50. Two other men were charged with operating houses of ill-fame.