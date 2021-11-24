MINNETRISTA, Minn. — Law enforcement and mental health staff from the Minnesota Vikings responded to the home of defensive end Everson Griffen early Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, after the football player said he fired a weapon and reported an intruder at his Lake Minnetonka area home.

Griffen called 911 at about 3 a.m. Wednesday and told a dispatcher that he had fired a weapon but no one was injured, according to a news release from the Minnetrista Police Department. Around the same time, Griffen uploaded a video to Instagram of himself holding a pistol.

Officers did not find any intruder at the home, according to the release.

Police and psychologists from the team have been in communication with Griffen since 7 a.m., though as of late Wednesday morning he had refused to come out of his home. Police said he was alone in the residence.

"Vikings representatives and the team's mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen's home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement," the Minnesota Vikings said in a statement. "Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family. We will have further comment at the appropriate time."

The Vikings suspended Griffen from practice for a period in 2018 after an incident at a Minneapolis hotel raised concerns about his mental health, the Pioneer Press reported.