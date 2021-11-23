10 years ago

November 24, 2011 -- The no-look pass is a specialty Marlee and Erika Wheelhouse bring to the Bemidji State women’s hockey team. “We have more of a special connection than we do with other teammates,” said Erika. The Wheelhouse sisters return to their hometown of Crookston on Friday to face No.6 North Dakota at Crookston Sports Center.

25 years ago

November 24, 1996 -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team made history, opening its first season of play with a pair of impressive victories. The Lumberjacks defeated Hudson, Wis. 10-1 and Minnetonka 5-2 for a pair of road wins. Crystal Sorenson, Megan Hopps and Erin Sullivan each scored two goals at Hudson, and Sorenson had a hat trick at Minnetonka.

50 years ago

November 24, 1971 -- The Bemidji High School football team held its awards banquet and honored Gary Sargent as most valuable player. Other awards went to Jim Burke as most improved senior, Tom Okerman as most improved junior and Don Hubbell as most improved sophomore. Weightlifting awards went to Okerman, Earl Sargent and Tom Schwartz.

100 years ago

November 24, 1921 -- The children and teachers of the Lincoln School were dispensers of Thanksgiving cheer to a number of families in Nymore and East Bemidji. Thirteen baskets of food and clothing were distributed by them on the day prior to Thanksgiving, under the direction of Miss Ellen Boulger, principal of the school.