“This pandemic has been hard for all of us, especially for those in health care,” said Theresa Gehrke-Herwynen, chaplain for the Bemidji region of Sanford Health in a release. “As we head into this winter and continue through this current wave, we want to invite community members to join us for a candlelight vigil and silent prayers in support of our area’s health caregivers during this difficult time, patients who are battling COVID-19 and remember the 66 members of our community we have lost to COVID-19.”

About 50 people attended the vigil and took part in a 15-minute moment of silence. It was held outdoors on the east side of the center, with masks required at the event.