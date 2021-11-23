BEMIDJI -- Sanford Health spiritual care services hosted a “Holding the Light” candlelight vigil on Monday, Nov. 22, at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
“This pandemic has been hard for all of us, especially for those in health care,” said Theresa Gehrke-Herwynen, chaplain for the Bemidji region of Sanford Health in a release. “As we head into this winter and continue through this current wave, we want to invite community members to join us for a candlelight vigil and silent prayers in support of our area’s health caregivers during this difficult time, patients who are battling COVID-19 and remember the 66 members of our community we have lost to COVID-19.”
About 50 people attended the vigil and took part in a 15-minute moment of silence. It was held outdoors on the east side of the center, with masks required at the event.
