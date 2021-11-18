10 years ago

November 20, 2011 -- A new initiative called “innovative, ambitious and groundbreaking” is set to launch this spring that would make it possible for area students to reach their goals. It’s called Students First and involves numerous community organizations and leaders striving to help students create their own success plans and have access to a caring adult.

25 years ago

November 20, 1996 -- With the explosive growth of girls hockey, the Bemidji school board is dealing with a perplexing question -- what to do about seventh- and eighth-grade athletes who are better than their high school counterparts. More than 150 parents and coaches jammed into the school board meeting to watch the board tackle the issue.

50 years ago

November 20, 1971 -- Pat Badiuk scored four of Bemidji State's goals as the Beavers rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the University of Saskatchewan 8-4 in the opener of a two-game hockey series at the BSC fieldhouse. Beaver goalie Chuck Scanlan stopped 33 shots. The referees were Chuck Grillo and Rod Pickett.

100 years ago

November 20, 1921 -- Fire completely destroyed the residence owned by A. LaBounty on the west end of Eighth Street shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday. The origin of the fire is unknown. It evidently started while the residents were outside, but it is thought to have been started by an overheated stove. None of the contents of the house were saved.