The Friends of the Bemidji Public Library recently announced board volunteer Mary Thrash as the recipient of the Stand Up for Standout Friends award from the Minnesota Association of Library Friends.

Thrash was recognized with this award for her dedication to enhancing literacy in the Bemidji community and has been a volunteer for more than 30 years. She has also proved herself a key ingredient in the success of the Red Door Bookstore and as a board contributor and leader, a release said.

"Mary was instrumental as board chair of the Bemidji Friends in helping the library with building its current facility in 1995," the release said. "Mary’s lifelong passion for libraries and the equitable access of information that they enable, grow from experiencing injustices and disappointments in her youth. Mary has worked hard to ensure that such injustices are not repeated."