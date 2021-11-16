10 years ago

November 17, 2011 -- Students from schools in the Bemidji area helped feed the hungry by collecting items for the annual Stuff-A-Truck drive sponsored by Marketplace Foods. “It is really gratifying to see how the kids and their families would rally around this,” said Jack Judkins, coordinator of the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

25 years ago

November 17, 1996 -- Classrooms at St. Philip's School in Bemidji gained access to the cyberworld thanks to help from numerous volunteers and a national movement called NetDay. Volunteers installed wiring in grade 5-8 classrooms. Among the volunteer workers at St. Philip’s were John Halcrow, Barb Hanus and Doug Sherf.

50 years ago

November 17, 1971 -- Billy Israelson, that fine little ninth grade golfer-football-hockey player, hit the boards in hockey practice Monday and messed up his right shoulder. Meanwhile, Dave Howe, Ed Demery and Gary Sargent were elected co-captains for the Bemidji High School hockey team this season.

100 years ago

November 17, 1921 -- A large black bear, weighing almost 350 pounds when killed, was brought to Bemidji this morning in an automobile by Mr. Boyer, who has been hunting in the vicinity of Nebish. The bear was killed Tuesday in O'Brien Township, a short distance northeast of Nebish. It appeared the bear lived well all summer as he was sleek and fat.