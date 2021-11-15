The award is given to any guard, reserve or active-duty military service member who has demonstrated leadership and commitment in their community, a release said.



“We look at the whole person, including their academics and community service," Captain Paul Weckman, director of veteran and military affairs at Sanford Health, said in the release. "Not only has Luke served multiple times overseas, he was an eagle scout growing up and continues to volunteer with community outreach."



Wilkowski has been deployed overseas twice -- to Croatia in 2016 for overseas training and to East Africa in 2020 and 2021. On Oct. 28, Weckman made a surprise visit during class to present Wilkowski a check for the $5,000 scholarship.



“This is a big life changer for me and all my big stressors are helped by this award,” Wilkowski said in the release. “It’s going to push me forward in my career and life goal to become a nurse. It’s going to support me in a way that I could never imagine.”



Before his most recent deployment, Wilkowski was studying engineering and physics at BSU. When he returned home in April 2021, the Minneapolis native decided to change his career path to nursing so that he could continue helping people.



“When I was deployed over in Croatia, I did a lot of medical tasks. It didn’t dawn on me until I was out in the field doing this kind of training that I really enjoyed working on the medical side of things,” Wilkowski said. “It clicked and solidified my reasoning that a career with caring and helping is what I wanted to do.”



For Wilkowski, the support from Sanford Health and Bemidji State has eased the transition from the military back to campus. During his deployments, he was frequently working alongside other armed forces who may not have spoken the same language as him. This experience helped him develop the communication and interpersonal skills to best support those around him, the release said.



“Nursing isn’t straightforward, you have to look at all sides of care. You’re there to build connections with patients,” he said. “They may only be there for a day or two, but making connections gives the patients hope as they know that they can trust you and that you have their best interests in mind.“