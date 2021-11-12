10 years ago

November 13, 2011 -- Bemidji’s girls swimming and diving team captured the Section 8A title and sent five to the state meet. Steph Frey will represent Bemidji in the 200 individual medley and the 100 free, Lexie Hendricks advanced in the 200 free and 500 free, Erin Arndt made it to state in the 100 fly and Jana Hedstrom and Kylei Grosfield will compete in diving.

25 years ago

November 13, 1996 -- Northwest Technical College in Bemidji received a $100,000 grant from the Rural Utilities Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The application was submitted under the Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Program. NTC President Ray Cross said he hopes the school can train more health care workers with distance learning options.

50 years ago

November 13, 1971 -- United States Army E-5 Sergeant Jerry Spangler is spending two weeks of rest and relaxation while he’s on leave from Vietnam with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Spangler of rural Bemidji. Jerry has been in Vietnam since June and expects to complete his tour of duty in May of 1972.

100 years ago

November 13, 1921 -- The F.G. Troppman department store of Bemidji shipped out a carload of hardy northern Minnesota clover seed this morning, which was grown by various farmers in this section of the country. The car contained about 50,000 pounds of fine, select clover seed and will bring about $9,000.