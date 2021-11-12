BEMIDJI -- Military families, friends and supportive community members gathered at the Bemidji Eagles Club on Thursday evening in remembrance of Veterans Day at a program held by the American Legion.

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince was invited to give remarks at the event, offering words of gratitude for those who have served.

“I really want to express, on behalf of our entire city, our deepest appreciation to all of our veterans and all of our service people,” Prince said. “I have a deep appreciation, not just for our veterans, but also for their families. The families give a lot so that our service personnel can defend our liberties.”

American Legion Ralph Gracie Post No. 14 Commander Joe Vene then led attendees in the reciting of the National Anthem and singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, or JROTC, members made their way to the front of the room to post the colors and give a POW/MIA empty chair ceremony, a presentation traditionally given at military functions where meals are served.

“This ceremony is rich with military tradition as we honor those men and women of our armed forces who, in defense of the freedoms of our country and that of the free world, are unaccounted for and are classified as prisoners of war or missing in action,” a JROTC member recited during the event.

JROTC members went on to describe the symbolism of the table settings -- a single candle to symbolize a lone prisoner, a red rose to symbolize loved ones, a black napkin to symbolize the emptiness in the hearts of families and friends.

“Remember those who we depended on in battle,” a JROTC member said. “They depend on us to bring them home.”

The featured speaker at the program was Gary Guggenberger, a Vietnam veteran and former prisoner of war, who took to the podium to share his POW experience with attendees.

Captured in January of 1969, Guggenberger was part of a 40-vehicle convoy when his truck was hit by rocket fire. His life was spared, but he was taken as a prisoner of war for four years before his release in 1973. Guggenberger described to attendees what he did, what he saw and how he felt through these years.

“The food was just two cups of rice a day,” Guggenberger said. “We might get a chunk of pork with it, salt water, a tablespoon of peanuts or a tablespoon of salt.”

He also shared a memory of when he befriended a chicken. Though a seemingly small part of his experience, it was something that Guggenberger said helped him learn about life, death and hope.

“They let me have this chicken, and it was wonderful to me because I’d take the chicken when they’d lock me in,” Guggenberger said. “I’d know when there was something dangerous coming, the chicken would start getting excited and making noise.”

He told attendees that he had a special companionship with the chicken, often talking to it when he was alone.

“That chicken and I had a lot of conversations,” Guggenberger said. “I learned faith and I learned how to accept death through the chicken.”

During his speech, Guggenberger reached into his pocket and pulled out a small chain, holding it up for attendees to see.

“There it is, there’s a chunk of the chain that chained us. It was probably seven feet long, and then it wrapped around a log and then around the ankle,” Guggenberger said. “All you did was sit out on a stump of wood, all day every day. That’s the way it was.”

Guggenberger described a time when he was given the opportunity to talk about his experience with students at Bemidji High School, offering them an interesting perspective on his four years as a prisoner of war.

“I gave a talk at the high school, and I told the student body that from the day they walk in the front door of Bemidji High School to the day they graduate, I was chained to a log in the jungle,” Guggenberger said. “Just to let them think a little bit.”