BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society recently announced that it is one of 98 institutions in the United States selected to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation, or CAP, program.

CAP helps museums improve the care of their collections by providing support for a general conservation assessment of the museum’s collections and buildings, a release said.

The museum will work with a team of preservation professionals to identify preventive conservation priorities, and the final assessment report will help the museum prioritize its collection care efforts in the coming years, the release said.

“A key component of our mission is preservation, safekeeping history for current and future generations," said BCHS Executive Director Emily Thabes. “CAP’s expert guidance will help us secure and develop our collection as an even more meaningful resource for our community and visitors.”

The CAP program is administered by the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation through a cooperative agreement with the Institute of Museum and Library Services.