There are a lot of struggles that come with being a veteran, but one of the hardest can be trying to balance life as a civilian while at home.

For Zack Lorton, a nine-year National Guard vet, that has been one of his greatest challenges during his time in the military.

But the weight of that struggle has lessened in recent years thanks to his employers Michael Stang and Amy Stenseng at Northwestern Surveying and Engineering in Bemidji.

Both partial owners of the company, Stang is the president, a professional land surveyor and civil designer, while Stenseng is the senior vice president and a civil engineer.

To thank them for their support during his year with the company, Lorton recently nominated them for the Patriot Award through the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program.

The ESGR is a program within the Department of Defense that was established in 1972 with the goal of promoting cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers.

According to the ESGR website, it also helps to assist in the resolution of conflicts that may arise from an employee's military commitment.

So when a military employee feels like they are getting solid support from their employers, they can nominate them for the Patriot Award to show their appreciation and recognize their efforts.

“It felt great, I had never been up for an award before so I was surprised and honored,” Stang said.

“We didn’t even know about the awards until he brought them in,” Stenseng added. “It is definitely an honor.”

Lorton’s motivation

During his time in the National Guard Lorton also worked as an EMT in both Bagley and Bemidji before he started as a safety coordinator at NWSE in January.

In his time at the Ambulance Service, he helped coordinate and train the EMTs on staff and made sure day-to-day operations ran smoothly.

Lorton said he’s appreciated the support he’s received while at NWSE, especially this past year, as he had quite a few instances where he had to leave without knowing for how long, which would typically not be OK with the average employer.

“It was pretty crazy, I was working here for about two weeks and I had to be like, 'well guys, I have to leave and I don’t know when I’ll be back,’” Lorton said.

He explained that he was sent to Fort Bliss in Texas to assist his unit with their deployment to Kuwait. But rather than be deployed with his unit, Lorton ended up on standby at Fort Ripley for the riots going on in the Twin Cities during and after the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as part of Operation Safety Net.

Lorton said that prior to starting at NWSE he was also in Minneapolis last year when rioting was taking place after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Chauvin. He said he mostly helped evacuate people out of buildings when the Minneapolis Police Department’s third precinct was under attack.

During the past year he has also worked as a medic for active duty missions helping with COVID testing and vaccinations around the state.

“Through all this craziness it’s been so nice to just call Amy and let her know what’s going on,” Lorton said. “I’ve worked at places before where it’s not that easy. Some people don’t recognize what the civilian/soldier life really is like and how hard it can be.”

Work-life balance

Stenseng said as a veteran-owned company it’s their goal to be that support system and they don’t mind the flexibility.

“We just really appreciate his service,” Stenseng said. “However we can work with him to make these things successful -- his private employment and his military service -- that’s what we need to do.”

As an Army vet himself, Stang understands the struggle well.

“I think we’ve all worked places where we don’t feel appreciated,” Stang said. “So when we started building this place up we wanted to make sure that we made it into a place we’d be proud of. Here it’s all about work-life balance and we want to make sure your family is taken care of too.”

Stang, who’s been with the company since 2013, added that they are firm believers in bringing whatever you have to bring to the job.

“We are ever-evolving here, we keep expanding into new, different areas trying to grab on to all the talents that everybody has to offer to this company,” he said.

He explained that the company has strict requirements for safety, both on and off the job. So having Lorton as part of their team has been invaluable with his background as an EMT.

“We like to employ vets, they have a sense of accountability and responsibility, work ethic, leadership. Those are all important qualities we look for in employees, and they come ready-made when they’re a vet,” Stenseng said, adding that over the years they have had employees from all branches of the military represented at their Bemidji location.

“I always tell my wife that it’s super cool to work at a place where you feel like they are not only taking care of you but also your family,” Lorton added. “They definitely take care of me and I know they have my back.”

For anyone interested in nominating their employer or getting involved with the ESGR, visit www.esgr.mil.