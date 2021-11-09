10 years ago

November 10, 2011 -- In a very rare occurrence, Bob Schuder of Deer River killed two deer with one shot. He took a shot at a doe about 90 yards away. His bullet had passed completely through the doe and had lodged in a fawn. Schuder had killed both deer with a single shot. His nephew was party hunting with him, so they had tags for both deer.

25 years ago

November 10, 1996 -- With little fanfare, Beltrami County Sheriff's Department juvenile officer Steve Rankin began his work at Bemidji High School this fall. Rankin is working with students, teachers and administrators. He is a Bemidji State University graduate who previously worked at the Gilfillan Center and Northwest Minnesota Juvenile Center.

50 years ago

November 10, 1971 -- Beltrami County's foster parents were honored with a dinner at Trinity Lutheran Church. There are currently 58 welfare department licensed foster homes in the county. Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Stein of Pinewood received an award for 20 years as foster parents, while Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Hoffer of Bemidji received a 15-year award.

100 years ago

November 10, 1921 -- An invitation has been extended to the officers and members of the Civic and Commerce Association to attend the dedication ceremonies of the Pleasant Valley Consolidated School tonight. Alec Ripple, principal of the school, extended the invitation. The school is located five miles west of Nebish.