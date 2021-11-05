10 years ago

November 6, 2011 -- After sticking with a group of four runners early in the race, Bemidji High School freshman Jenna Truedson separated herself from the pack and picked up a third-place finish with a time of 14:23.9 at the Class AA girls cross country meet. “She ran a perfect race, very smart,” Bemidji head coach Ryan Aylesworth said.

25 years ago

November 6, 1996 -- Democrat Paul Wellstone survived a barrage of attack ads branding him as "embarrassingly liberal" to defeat Rudy Boschwitz, the Republican he knocked out of the U.S. Senate in 1990. Dean Barkley of the Reform Party finished a distant third. Boschwitz had called Wellstone, a former college professor, "Senator Welfare."

50 years ago

November 6, 1971 -- The Bemidji Public Library is marking 10 years in the former Post Office building at Sixth Street and Beltrami Avenue with an open house. Lila Bruun, head librarian, said many changes have been made in the library since it moved from the Carnegie Building. It now holds 37,607 books, compared to 14,055 when it moved to the new location.

100 years ago

November 6, 1921 -- Burglars entered the Peoples State Bank at Pinewood sometime between 12:30 and 3 a.m. today by prying up a window in the rear of the building with tools which were secured from the section car house of the Soo Line. The Soo Line station agent said the robbers were frightened away by his bulldog.