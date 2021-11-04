BEMIDJI -- The northern lights made a late evening showing on Wednesday across much of Minnesota's Northland.

The incredible rays of pinks, purples and greens are also known as the aurora borealis, which occur when charged particles from the sun enter the earth’s atmosphere and collide with Earth's gaseous particles.

Typically, the northern lights tend to be most active around the first days of spring and fall, but in Minnesota, they can be seen year-round with the right conditions.

A great way to ensure you don't miss out on a chance to see the spectacular view is to download the My Aurora Forecast app to your smartphone and keep the notifications on. It'll alert you when there is an opportunity to see the lights depending on your location.

Here are a few more tips for viewing the northern lights the Pioneer compiled earlier this year: