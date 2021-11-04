BEMIDJI -- The northern lights made a late evening showing on Wednesday across much of Minnesota's Northland.
The incredible rays of pinks, purples and greens are also known as the aurora borealis, which occur when charged particles from the sun enter the earth’s atmosphere and collide with Earth's gaseous particles.
Typically, the northern lights tend to be most active around the first days of spring and fall, but in Minnesota, they can be seen year-round with the right conditions.
A great way to ensure you don't miss out on a chance to see the spectacular view is to download the My Aurora Forecast app to your smartphone and keep the notifications on. It'll alert you when there is an opportunity to see the lights depending on your location.
Here are a few more tips for viewing the northern lights the Pioneer compiled earlier this year:
Skies should be clear with little to no moonlight and minimal cloud cover. Be sure to check the local weather forecast of your viewing area.
The best time to see the lights are from early sunset into the early morning hours. The displays are said to be most vibrant between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.
It’s best to get out of town to avoid light pollution, which can affect the brilliancy of the lights. Travel to a rural area, an unpopulated lake area.
Solar radiation should be high to see the lights. Online space weather trackers help to determine this, as they monitor the solar wind stream and solar flares of the sun.
Don't give up! Sure, you'll probably be disappointed a few times when the elusive lights don't show themselves but stay committed to viewing them, and it'll pay off.