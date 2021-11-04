BEMIDJI -- An existing facility and another planned for the future, both with major community impacts, were discussed in a morning roundtable Wednesday.

At the Mayflower Building in downtown Bemidji, mayor Jorge Prince was the guest speaker for this week's business meetup, an event set up by Greater Bemidji Economic Development's entrepreneurship program, the Launchpad. The topic this week was the Sanford Center and a proposed wellness facility near downtown Bemidji.

The discussion comes after two months featuring several developments related to both topics. In mid-October, the city of Bemidji partnered with Sanford Health and Greater Bemidji Economic Development to study the Rail Corridor, where the wellness facility is planned to be built.

Bordered by existing railroad lines, the area is located south of the city's downtown district, extending from the Mississippi River to Park Avenue Northwest. Before the city purchased the property in 2003 for utility work, the corridor had been the home to a coal gasification plant and gas stations.

The city and its partners are contracting with the Saint Paul Port Authority at a cost of $303,313, with the city covering half the expense, while Sanford and Greater Bemidji pays for the rest. For the study, the Port Authority will do the following:

Conduct a physical assessment of the site

Determine the economic impact of a wellness center.

Find the feasibility of building in the location.

Calculate environmental cleanup costs.

Conduct additional geotechnical and environmental analysis.

Compile a clean-up plan for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Draft an engineering analysis for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The proposed wellness facility would include several sections, including an aquatic space with pools, workout areas, ice rinks and gymnasiums.

Should the proposal come to fruition, the center will be owned privately and leased and operated by Sanford Health.

"Right now, we have a lot of things to figure out, but I think as a council, we feel that this is an idea worth pursuing," Prince said.

In his comments, Prince said making sure people from across the community can use the center is a top priority.

"Right out of the gate, we were very forthcoming that we have an expectation as a council that there be an affordable way for residents to access this facility," Prince said. "Another concern is it's going in a neighborhood that's unique. You have the Rail River Folk School there, and a number of homes back there. Whatever we build has to fit in the surrounding neighborhoods. We also have to make sure we're not displacing people. That's all part of the balance."

"This is a very complex site and a very complex project," said Dave Hengel, Greater Bemidji executive director. "So, there's going to be a lot of ups and downs in this thing, no doubt. And I challenge the leaders involved to think about the potential this facility adjacent to our downtown will have."

To fund the project, Sanford will be investing $10 million and Hengel said Greater Bemidji is raising $15 million.

Changes at the Sanford Center

Another recent council action touched on Wednesday was changing the management structure at the Sanford Center. In September, the Bemidji City Council voted to terminate its contract with the Iowa-based company VenuWorks.

VenuWorks had been managing the 193,000 square-foot facility since it opened in 2010. Home to BSU's hockey programs, the building contains an arena with more than 4,000 seats and has attached conference space.

With the contract terminated, VenuWorks will operate the facility until March 2022. To determine how to manage it going forward, on Oct. 18 the council entered into a contract with Convention, Sports and Leisure International, or CSL.

As part of the contract, CSL will be tasked with reviewing the following:

Industry trends

Historical data

Operating expenses and revenue

Management structure

"I'm excited about it because it's an opportunity to have a reset," Prince said. "More than anything, we want to reconnect the Sanford Center to our community. We want our community to access the Sanford Center."

"We need to applaud our council for doing this," Hengel said. "It's a difficult thing to pull back and say, 'let's take a look, go through this and figure out how to do the right thing.'"

In addition to the managerial transition, the perception of the building was also discussed.

"The question is 'what do you get out of your investment?'" Prince said. "You can't just say 'we invest in something,' and when asked 'what are we getting out of it,' you say 'I don't know.' That's not a good response.

"So when I talk to the business community, they say, 'I want to see action over there because that generates traffic,' and that's a return on investment," Prince added. "There are also people who want it reasonably priced so we can access it. We have 27% poverty in our city, and some of them feel they're funding it through taxes but they can't get a ticket.

"There are also those who don't use the facility at all. So when you're asking people for an investment, you have to demonstrate the value to them, and for each group, explain the value in a way that matters to them."

The city makes an investment of hundreds of thousands of dollars on an annual basis to cover operating losses. In 2020, the city invested $450,000.

"I think we've spent so much time over the last five to six years regarding the negatives with the Sanford Center, that we forget why we did it and why it's so important," Hengel said. "Please, be supportive of the center and all the work the council is going to do."