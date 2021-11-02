BEMIDJI -- Andrea Herold was a hockey player at the University of Minnesota-Mankato with Olympic aspirations when she was introduced to opioids, using for around nine years all while keeping her struggle with drug use a secret from friends and family.

Now a health educator with Rural AIDS Action Network, or RAAN, Herold took the Hagg-Sauer Hall auditorium stage at Bemidji State University on Thursday to share her story and educate students about the risks of opioid use.

Herold’s journey with addiction began in college when she was diagnosed with giant cell tumor cancer in her right knee during her sophomore year. Then, a doctor prescribed opioids following an injury, an event that led her to discover firsthand the dangerous pull of the drug.

“Before I even knew what path I was on as an athlete, I got hurt within the first month of the season and my coach sent me to a doctor. That doctor gave me Vicodin,” Herold said. “He told me to take it every time I played hockey or every time it hurt a little, and I could have as much as I wanted.”

The drugs allowed her to continue playing hockey, but addiction quickly took over her life.

“If someone would have told me that these (drugs) can cause addiction at a very young age when I started taking them for my cancer treatment, I probably would have done everything a lot differently,” Herold said.

Now living in recovery, Herold has made a career out of educating people about the risks of drug use and training the public on how to use naloxone, a medicine that reverses opioid overdoses.

She stressed the importance of harm reduction, a set of strategies with the goal of promoting safe drug use, which includes distributing naloxone and providing clean needles to drug users. For Herold, harm reduction isn’t about promoting drug use -- it’s about keeping people alive.

“People are going to do what they’re going to do, there’s no stopping them,” she said. “Harm reduction is meeting people where they’re at and helping them with whatever they need to keep them breathing for one more day, for the opportunity to get better.”

Herold drew a connection between rising drug use and rising HIV/AIDS cases throughout Minnesota, noting that sharing needles is a common way that the viruses spread.

RELATED: Despite a decrease in cases, STDs remain a health issue in Minnesota

She also warned attendees about HCV, or hepatitis C, saying that the virus is 10 times more transmissible than HIV. The number one reported risk behavior for spreading it, Herold said, is injection drug use.

“There is no vaccine for this. It’s transferred from blood to blood, and HCV can live in a used syringe for up to three weeks,” Herold said. “So imagine, someone who is homeless and doesn’t have access to clean needles is injecting drugs and sharing that needle with everyone else in the same situation. For three weeks, the hepatitis C virus is active in that needle."

As a former Division I athlete, Herold made a point that student-athletes specifically should be on high alert when it comes to the risks of opioids, warning that “athletes have access to them like crazy, and doctors will prescribe them like crazy.”

“If you have loved ones, brothers or sisters playing sports, watch them close,” Herold said. “If you’re a Division I athlete. . . they’re going to get you to play.”

Herold stressed that drug abuse doesn’t discriminate based on stereotypes. Addiction, she said, can affect anyone.

“It’s not just the person who comes from no family, who has nobody around to help them. It’s the people that do have people around, it’s the people who have family always there,” Herold said. “It’s very easy, it can happen to anyone and no one is immune.”