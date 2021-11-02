10 years ago

November 3, 2011 -- The National Weather Service says the Bemidji area can expect colder temperatures and more precipitation than normal this winter. “Obviously, the fall has been warm throughout the area,” said meteorologist Greg Gust of the weather service. Gust said Bemidji fell somewhere between 5 and 7 degrees warmer than normal in October.

25 years ago

November 3, 1996 -- The Bemidji State men's hockey team completed a two-game sweep over St. Scholastica with a 7-5 win to open the 1996-97 season with a 2-0 record. Ed Melville scored the tying goal on a shorthanded breakaway and Calvin Chartrand scored the game winner. The Beavers scored 14 goals in the weekend series in Duluth.

50 years ago

November 3, 1971 -- Ralph Baltes was re-elected mayor and Irvin Swanson was re-elected councilman in the Blackduck village election. Both ran unopposed. In Kelliher, Anton Okerlund was elected mayor and Joe Stamberg was elected to the council. Ben Walter was elected mayor of Tenstrike.

100 years ago

November 3, 1921 -- Dollar Day went over big in Bemidji yesterday, if the expressions of the merchants this morning may be taken as a criterion. Merchants report largely measured sales and in many instances results were better than on any previous bargain day occasions. The Palace, Troppman's and Clifford's grocery stores reported splendid business.