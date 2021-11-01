BEMIDJI --Beltrami County COVID-19 recovery and relief grants are available for local nonprofits and eligible organizations, administered by the United Way of Bemidji Area.

"Beltrami County is allotting a portion of their American Rescue Plan Act dollars to local nonprofits and some governmental organizations, with the intention of helping turn the tide on the COVID-19 pandemic, address its economic fallout, and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery," a release said.

Eligible local nonprofits and some governmental organizations who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic or nonprofit agencies who serve households and communities who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic are eligible to apply, the release said.

To be considered, organizations must be located or operate within Beltrami County’s jurisdictional limits, as well as meeting other COVID-19 response efforts outlined in the application materials. For-profit businesses are not eligible for the program.

Guidelines and application materials are available at www.unitedwaybemidji.org/grant-opportunities or can be requested by calling the United Way office at (218) 444-8929.

The first round of grants must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12. If funds allow, more rounds of relief and recovery grants may be offered.