10 years ago

October 30, 2011 -- Wearing a festive Halloween shirt, black pants and purple spider web socks, Linda Vigen was eager to talk about the pumpkin wonderland she has created outside her home on Irvine Avenue Northwest in Bemidji. “I still have more to put out,” Vigen said, referring to the 139 pumpkins and various Halloween decorations in her yard.

25 years ago

October 30, 1996 -- Area residents should be wary of emails, phone calls and pages which direct people to call an 809 area code phone number, warns Bemidji Public Safety Director Robert Tell. Callers don't know they've been scammed until they get their phone bill and find out the number they called was in the Bahamas and they were charged $25 a minute.

50 years ago

October 30, 1971 -- The Hostess Service of Bemidji has announced new residents of the area, including Thomas Kirby and his wife and three children. Kirby is the new manager of Gibson's Discount store. Other new residents include Thomas Duderstadt and his wife and son. Duderstadt was recently discharged from the Air Force in the Philippines.

100 years ago

October 30, 1921 -- Efforts are being made by a number of young ladies in Bemidji to organize a girls city basketball team, and much interest has already been shown in such an organization. All girls wishing to play are asked to meet at the new armory on Nov. 1 to make plans for an active season.