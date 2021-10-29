BEMIDJI -- Lincoln Elementary School went into lockdown on Friday due to nearby police presence, according to a release from the Bemidji Police Department.

Agents with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Oct. 29 in the 2400 block of Mill Street Northeast, the release said. No one was arrested during the search, and the case remains under investigation by the task force.

"As a safety precaution and due to the close proximity of Lincoln Elementary School, the facility was notified prior to the activity and chose to enter into a lockdown based on the police presence nearby," the release said.

When the search was over, Lincoln Elementary was notified and lifted the lockdown. The school is located at 1617 5th St. NE, in Bemidji.