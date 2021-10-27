BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Northwest Continuum of Care, NWCoC, is seeking applicants to join the Racial Equity Accountability Project, REAP.

"Currently, African American, Indigenous, Latinx and households of color experience homelessness at a rate that is seven to eight times higher than their representation within the general population," a release said. "REAP, a two-year cohort hosted by the Minnesota Engagement on Shelter and Housing, seeks to advance racial justice and reduce disparities in Minnesota’s homeless response system by establishing a team of leaders to direct the decision-making process for the NWCoC."

Members of REAP will serve as the NWCoC’s community advisory council to identify and dismantle racial injustice within the region’s homeless response system, the release said.

"Membership will be made up of people who identify as African American, Indigenous, Latinx or a person of color. Membership will also be prioritized to those with lived experience of homelessness or housing insecurity," the release said. "It is not required that applicants work within, or have experience with, the homeless response system in northwestern Minnesota, and a diverse set of skills and backgrounds will be greatly valued."

Applications are due to NMF by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Applications are available at www.nwmf.org/resources/strategic-partnerships/nwcoc.

For more information, email Program Officer Margaret Krueger at margaretk@nwmf.org.