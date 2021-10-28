ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Citing the risk of a potentially deadly bacterial infection, the Consumer Products Safety Commission has announced the recall of an aromatherapy room spray sold by Walmart under the name Better Homes & Gardens.

The spray products are believed to contain a rare and dangerous bacteria named Burkholderia pseudomallei which causes melioidosis, an infection which has a variety of symptoms but can also be asymptomatic, according to a news release from the commission.

The products are believed to have caused four cases in four states, including Minnesota. Of the four cases, two resulted in deaths, including one child, according to the release. The retailer says 3,900 products were sold. Cases were reported in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia.

The 5-ounce products are called Better Homes & Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones.

They come in six varieties, including Lavender & Chamomile, Lemon and Mandarin, Lavender, Peppermint, Lime & Eucalyptus, Sandalwood and Vanilla.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that purchasers stop using the products immediately. Consumers should not open the bottle or attempt to throw away or dispose of it.

Those with the product should double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top resealable bags, officials say, and place that in a small cardboard box. The bagged and boxed product should be returned to a Walmart store.

The sprays were sold for about $4 at 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from February through October this year. Walmart will provide a $20 gift card in exchange.

The CDC also recommends users wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on, using normal laundry detergent and then dry completely in a hot dryer, washing with bleach if desired.

Counters and surfaces that might have been exposed to the spray should be wiped with an undiluted disinfectant and hands washed thoroughly after handling the bottle or linens.