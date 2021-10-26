10 years ago

October 27, 2011 -- Bemidji’s run at a girls soccer state championship ended as the Lumberjacks dropped a 4-0 decision to Blake in the opening round of the state tournament held at St. Cloud State. Blake has been to the state tournament seven times and owns a state title. Bemidji was making its first appearance at the state meet.

25 years ago

October 27, 1996 -- Two Bemidji attorneys are among three finalists for the 9th Judicial District trial court bench vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James Preece. The finalists are Paul T. Benshoof and Tim Faver of Bemidji and Thomas A. Opheim of Ada. Preece will be 70 on Dec. 6 and by law must retire.

50 years ago

October 27, 1971 -- Eight seniors will play their final football game for Bemidji High School this week when the Lumberjacks host Brainerd. They are Gary Sargent, Bob Colie, Dave Howe, Dan McGinty, Bruce Dreyer, Brad Vaughn, Jim Burke and Chris Coy. Bemidji is 4-4 on the season and Brainerd is 4-3.

100 years ago

October 27, 1921 -- R.A. Phelps, who recently sold his grocery business to S.T. Stewart, expects to remain in Bemidji but has not definitely decided upon the line of business he will enter. He has enjoyed good business at 1101 Doud Ave. and desires to express appreciation to all friends and patrons for the splendid cooperation received.