10 years ago

October 23, 2011 -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary with a banquet at the Sanford Center. NMF President Nancy Vyskocil delivered the opening remarks to a capacity audience, proudly proclaiming that the foundation is celebrating 25 years of making a difference by developing community assets.

25 years ago

October 23, 1996 -- The Bemidji Lumberjacks ended their football season with class and dignity, pushing third-ranked Moorhead to the final moments before dropping a wild 37-34 decision to the Spuds. Robbie Whelan and Matt Webb each scored two touchdowns for BHS, and Cory Gish caught six passes from Aaron Swenson.

50 years ago

October 23, 1971 -- A staff of six educators, led by Jim Daman, has begun working with Bemidji students in grades 7-12 who are experiencing learning difficulties. Joining Daman in the effort are Howard Schultz, Ethel Fossand, Deanna Nichols, Carolyn LeClaire and Barry Mathias. One-on-one relationships are stressed in the program.

100 years ago

October 23, 1921 -- Work is progressing on State Trunk Highway 8 between Cass Lake and Solway. Gravel is being applied this fall, and when paving is completed it will give Bemidji and neighboring towns of the trunk highway a good stretch of road for which they have been patiently waiting for many years.