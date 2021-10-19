10 years ago

October 20, 2011 -- For the first time in 26 years, the Bemidji High School football team ended the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record with a 22-0 victory over Sartell-St. Stephen. Mitchell Hendricks passed to Carey Woods for three touchdowns and Cody Rutledge had a pair of interceptions for the Lumberjacks.

25 years ago

October 20, 1996 -- Telnet Systems, Inc. is now up to around 240 employees, more than twice as many as originally projected, but economic development officials say the telemarketing firm may need to tap some unconventional segments of the Bemidji area employment market to reach its goal of 900 employees. It is located in the Industrial Park.

50 years ago

October 20, 1971 -- Horace May Elementary School will be the official name of the new school being constructed south of Bemidji, according to a unanimous vote of the Bemidji school board. It will be named after a popular elementary school physical education teacher and high school baseball coach who died late this summer.

100 years ago

October 20, 1921 -- Dr. R.L. Laney, formerly of Bemidji but recently engaged in tuberculosis work in the western United States, has been named medical director at the Lake Julia Tuberculosis Sanatorium. Dr. Laney assumed his new duties last week. He is recognized as one of the best lung specialists in the state.