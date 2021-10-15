10 years ago

October 16, 2011 -- Ted Gillett was remembered at his memorial service as a great man who cared deeply about family, friends and community. Gillett, a former president of Bemidji State University and an active leader of the community, died Sunday at the age of 86. “Ted was a great friend,” Marcus Wiechmann said. “We are so thankful for his time with us.”

25 years ago

October 16, 1996 -- Penny's Day Care in Northern Township has been selected by the Association of Child Care Professionals as the 1996 Family Child Care Provider in Beltrami County. Penny Evans has offered child care for the last four years in her home, caring for 8-10 children a day, some as young as 3 months old.

50 years ago

October 16, 1971 -- The Christian Business Men's Committee of Bemidji installed new officers during a banquet at the Sveden House. They are Carl Degerman, vice chairman; Oscar Ness, secretary; Ted Paulson, treasurer; and Jerry Dent, chairman. A film titled “God Owns My Business” was shown during the event.

100 years ago

October 16, 1921 -- A full house greeted Alton Packard, the humorous cartoonist and lecturer, who appeared at Bemidji's Methodist Church under the auspices of the Women's Study Club. For 90 minutes he kept the audience highly entertained, making chalk creations and other artwork and singing songs of his own compositions.