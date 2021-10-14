DULUTH — A pair of deceased members of the 148th Fighter Wing will be memorialized this weekend as the Minnesota Air National Guard inducts its inaugural seven-member Flight of Honor.

The Flight of Honor is a new memorialization program to commemorate retired members of the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth and 133rd Airlift Wing at the Minneapolis–Saint Paul Joint Air Reserve Station.

Maj. Gen. Wayne C. Gatlin and Chief Master Sgt. Jerome A. Blazevic will represent the 148th Fighter Wing in the inaugural class. Their names will appear in monuments at both bases.

“Their names will be engraved in granite for years to come, and it’s long overdue,” said Bill McEwen, a longtime member of the 148th who retired as chief master sergeant at the Minnesota National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in St. Paul.

McEwen was among the organizers of the new program, which seeks to replicate the success of the Minnesota Army National Guard's Court of Honor.

“The Army National Guard has had its Court of Honor since 1933, and I guess about a year and a half ago, we thought, ‘Why don’t we have one?’” McEwen said.

The first induction ceremony is Sunday, Oct. 17, at the 133rd Airlift Wing. The ceremony will take place in Duluth next year, and toggle annually between the bases.

In addition to the Duluthians, the inaugural class includes five members of the 133rd:

Maj. Gen. John R. Dolny: Flew 134 combat missions in World War II; longtime Wing Commander at 133rd.

Brig. Gen. Ray S. Miller: Joined state guard in 1920; his seven-day biplane journey, crossing half the country, was instrumental in formation of a flying squadron and later the Air National Guard.

Col. Mary Ann Mecom: First woman in the 133rd promoted to colonel, as part of 25 years as a chief nurse.

Col. Julia E. Eszlinger-Jensen: Two tours of Vietnam; first nurse to be appointed to the Air National Guard Medical Advisory Committee.

Master Sgt. Derrick J. Schmitt: First Guardsman to be part of an elite anti-terrorism force; later a first sergeant at 133rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

McEwen knew and admired both of the 148th honorees — Gatlin, a decorated fighter pilot and skilled base photographer, and Blazevic, a longtime senior medical technician who ran the Fighter Wing’s health clinic for decades until his retirement.

“The name haunts us,” said David Blazevic half-jokingly about his father.

David Blazevic, 64, of New Duluth, is one of three sons to the late Jerome Blazevic and his wife, Elizabeth. All three sons also retired from the 148th Fighter Wing.

“When people hear his name, it’s amazing the connections he had and people he knew,” David said, recalling his father’s decades spent also as an American Red Cross swimming instructor and scoutmaster for local Boy Scouts.

“His military career started near the end of World War II and it meant everything to him,” David said, recalling how one of his father’s first roles in the U.S. Army was to chauffeur participants and dignitaries back and forth to the Nuremberg trials. He even transported Jewish survivors to Israel.

According to family history, Blazevic was put in charge of the base’s health clinic in 1954 after command staff first heard his complaints about the medical section. He ran the clinic for the next 30 years, and was called upon several times to go to work at The Pentagon, until his retirement in 1985.

The Air Guard clinic had the same specifications as an Air Force clinic and whatever Blazevic needed to get done in terms of inspections and reports he did so around his detailed attention to day-to-day operations.

“He was almost a workaholic, and just gave away leave time and comp time hours he never used,” David said. “He was up there pretty much every weekend.”

David said his father and Gatlin were familiar with each other growing up in Duluth, and that “they had a very friendly working relationship when Col. Gatlin was base commander.”

In fact, Wayne Gatlin Jr. recalled: “After my dad bailed out of a (Lockheed) T-33 back in 1975, Chief Master Sgt. Blazevic took care of him at the clinic. He had some complications and 'Blaz' would come down and change his bandages, and help with physical therapy. He was the same kind of man as my dad was.”

Blazevic died at 91 in 2017. Gatlin died in 2019 at 94.

Gatlin was modest in the face of those who would honor him, his son said. Both he and Blazevic were proud members of the Greatest Generation.

“He was the epitome of what a man should be — a great leader, a great father, who loved his family and country dearly,” Wayne Jr. said. “He never made it about himself.”

Wayne Jr., 60, of Duluth, was one of three children, including two sisters, to Wayne and Lucille Gatlin. All three children will be in attendance Sunday, Wayne Jr. said.

Combined between his career as an Air Force combat pilot and leadership posts at the 148th and Minnesota Air National Guard, their father completed 42 years of military service. He flew 55 missions in World War II, once bringing down a German flying jet, a Messerschmitt Me 262, with a propeller-driven P-51 Mustang.

"He's one of the few people to ever do that," McEwen said.

Gatlin is a member of the Minnesota Aviation Hall of Fame, a civilian endeavor that had been among the state’s top honors for Air Guard members until now with the arrival of the Flight of Honor.

“This will be totally different,” McEwen said. “This is strictly a military program, honoring military members.”

While piloting aircraft was his first love and he logged over 6,700 hours in more than a dozen aircraft, Gatlin was also a trained and skilled photographer, documenting 34 years of the 148th Fighter Wing’s history with his photos.

“He loved aerial photography and he was excellent at it,” Wayne Jr. said. “He took a lot of awesome photos of the Twin Ports.”