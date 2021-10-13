Dennistoun was elected into the position at the annual meeting and training conference held in Omaha, Neb. on Sept. 21, a release said. He has served on the CSUSA Board of Directors since 2016 and is currently the chair of the Crime Stoppers of Minnesota Board of Directors.

“We are so excited Robert has been elected to the board as vice-chair. Robert has demonstrated leadership and has had much success in leading the Crime Stoppers of Minnesota organization," CSUSA’s Board Chairperson Chris Cameron said in the release. "We are honored Robert will continue to share his time and talent on a national level which directly benefits Crime Stoppers programs throughout the U.S.”

CSUSA is a national organization that provides training to Crime Stoppers organizations across the country whose goal is to provide the public safe and anonymous ways to report information and tips about serious crimes.

"To date, the tips collected by the CSUSA members have led to 812,105 arrests solving 14,769 homicides," the release said. "More than $117 million has been paid out in rewards, and total property and drugs recovered from these attest totals more than $4.2 billion."