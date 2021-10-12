10 years ago

October 13, 2011 -- Senior goalie Dan Bakala is back for his third straight season starting in net for the Bemidji State men's hockey team, which opens its second season of Western Collegiate Hockey Association play this weekend at Colorado College. The Tigers are ranked No. 7 in the country, while the Beavers are unranked.

25 years ago

October 13, 1996 -- Former Minnesota Congresswoman Coya Knutson, who made national news when her husband pleaded with her to leave Washington and come home, has died at age 84. Knutson was campaigning for re-election in 1958 when her husband, Andy, made the famous "Coya Come Home" appeal that ended her political career.

50 years ago

October 13, 1971 -- The first phase of landfill and leveling of about 40 acres in Bemidji's Development Park was completed and has resulted in a new look for the city's 300-acre area that is reserved for industrial expansion. Charlie Naylor, president of the Bemidji Development Corporation, calls it an important project for the future of the city.

100 years ago

October 13, 1921 -- When the Bemidji High School football team hosts Grand Rapids this weekend, the Lumberjack players will all be numbered with seven-inch white felt numbers on the back of their jerseys, which will enable the spectators to follow the players better and know who is carrying the ball and making tackles.