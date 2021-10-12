PROCTOR, Minn. — As police continue to investigate allegations of misconduct by the Proctor football team , the team’s coach has resigned his teaching and coaching positions.

The Proctor School Board accepted a separation agreement on Monday, Oct. 11, with Derek Parendo in which he will resign “all positions” with the district, according to Superintendent John Engelking.

Parendo is currently on a paid “personal leave of absence,” Engelking said, until the end of the 2021-22 school year when his resignation will take effect.

Parendo first became head coach during the 2008 season.

Football activities for Proctor players in grades 9-12 were canceled in September after it was revealed the Proctor Police Department was investigating the team for alleged misconduct by players.

As of Monday, authorities had yet to define the nature of the allegations, citing privacy issues and an ongoing investigation.

Proctor city administrator Jessica Rich, who is handling media requests for the police, said Monday the investigation is not complete and has declined to provide an estimate as to when the investigation will be complete.