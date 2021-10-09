BEMIDJI -- Set for the second weekend of October, Bemidji's Blue Ox Marathon never disappoints.

Runners from near and far were treated to dazzling fall foliage and mild temperatures on Saturday, Oct. 9, while running around a fog-covered Lake Bemidji. Races included a half marathon, a 26K lake loop along with a full marathon.

