BEMIDJI -- Set for the second weekend of October, Bemidji's Blue Ox Marathon never disappoints.
Runners from near and far were treated to dazzling fall foliage and mild temperatures on Saturday, Oct. 9, while running around a fog-covered Lake Bemidji. Races included a half marathon, a 26K lake loop along with a full marathon.
Runners in the full Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon take off from the start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, near the Sanford Center. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A runner waves at the sidelines as she takes off from the start of the full Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, near the Sanford Center. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Josh Larsen, of Mora, Minn., runs along the Blue Ox Trail on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in the Blue Ox 26K Lake Loop in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Runners go over a trestle bridge over the Mississippi River while participating in the Blue Ox 26K Lake Loop on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Runners in the Blue Ox Marathon head northeast on the Blue Ox Trail before turning onto the Paul Bunyan State Trail on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Blue Ox Half Marathon runners go through Lake Bemidji State Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Blue Ox runners Rachel Kennedy and Duane Letexier encourage each other with a high-five while running through Diamond Point Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Kim Welvaert, of Ostego, Minn., runs along the Paul Bunyan State Trail on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in the Blue Ox 26K Lake Loop in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Blue Ox Marathon winner Anthony Fagundes, of Fair Oaks, Calif., runs along the Paul Bunyan State Trail on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Blue Ox Marathon participants run along a fog-covered Lake Bemidji on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Stan Brouillard, of Andover, Minn., celebrates as he reaches the finish line of the Blue Ox Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Amanda Blair, of Grand Forks, N.D., crosses the finish line to win the Blue Ox Marathon and sets a new record for the women’s division on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)
Blue Ox Half Marathon runner Shanae Rivers, of Monroe, N.C., celebrates as she heads toward the finish line on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Spectators cheer on the sidelines of the Blue Ox Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Blue Ox Half Marathon runners Mark Dwyer, left, and Mark Claussen approach the finish line on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Anthony Fagundes, of Fair Oaks, Calif., crosses the finish line to win the Blue Ox Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)